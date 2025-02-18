The No. 3 Florida Gators will host the Oklahoma Sooners in SEC play on Tuesday. Florida is one of the hottest teams in the nation, winning seven of its last eight games, including a victory over No. 1 Auburn on Feb. 8, meanwhile, Oklahoma enters on a four-game losing streak. The Gators are 22-3 overall, including 9-3 in the SEC. The Sooners are 16-9, including 3-9 in the SEC. This is their first meeting as SEC rivals and Oklahoma is 3-2 all-time against Florida with all three of its victories coming since the 2018-19 college basketball season.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday from the O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla. Florida is favored by 15.5 points in the latest Oklahoma vs. Florida odds, while the over/under is 157 points per SportsLine consensus.

Florida vs. Oklahoma spread: Florida -15.5

Florida vs. Oklahoma over/under: 157 points

Florida vs. Oklahoma money line: Florida -1408, Oklahoma +821

OK: The Sooners are 2-2 against the spread (ATS) over their last four road games

FLA: The Gators are 4-0 ATS over their last four games

Why Oklahoma can cover

Although the Sooners enter on a four-game losing streak, they went 3-1 over their four games before the current skid, including 4-0 ATS. Oklahoma is still adjusting to its first year in SEC play, but the Sooners went 20-12 last season in head coach Porter Moser's third year. One of Oklahoma's strengths this season has been the 3-point shot both offensively and defensively as the Sooners rank fifth in the SEC in 3-point shooting (35.9%), while ranking third in 3-point defense (29.3%). If the Sooners can outscore Florida from deep, they can keep this contest close enough to cover the spread.

Senior forward Jalon Moore is ninth in the SEC in scoring at 17.2 points per game, including seventh in SEC contests at 16.7 ppg. Freshman guard Jeremiah Fears, who was the No. 65 overall recruit in the nation by 247Sports, is playing perhaps even beyond his four-star standard with 15.2 ppg this year. Oklahoma is also a physical team, ranking 20th in the nation with 17 free throws made per game and ninth in free-throw percentage (80.1%), as 3-point and foul shooting could play to Oklahoma's advantage on Tuesday.

Why Florida can cover

The Gators are 7-1 over their last eight games and have convincingly won nearly all those contests. Five of those seven wins have come by more than 10 points with an average margin of victory of 15.6 points during that span. Florida has won four straight home games by an average of 21.5 ppg and the Gators also had a 30-point victory over then-No. 1 Tennesee in Gainsville earlier this season. Florida has the No. 4 scoring offense and No. 3 scoring defense both overall and in SEC play this season and is holding teams to 39% shooting from the field this season, 10th in college basketball.

Senior guard Walter Clayton Jr. leads Florida at 17.2 ppg and 4.2 assists per contest. Junior guard Denzel Aberdeen is playing his best basketball of the season with back-to-back games with at least 20 points while shooting better than 50% from the field to add another scoring offense for a deep Gators lineup. Florida has four players averaging more than 10 ppg, none of the four being Aberdeen, as the Gators may simply be too talented for Oklahoma to stay close with.

