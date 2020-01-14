Florida vs. Ole Miss: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who's Playing

Ole Miss @ Florida

Current Records: Ole Miss 9-6; Florida 10-5

What to Know

The Ole Miss Rebels are 1-4 against the Florida Gators since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. They will face off against one another at 7 p.m. ET at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Ole Miss staggers in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.

The Rebels were close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 76-72 to the Arkansas Razorbacks. A silver lining for Ole Miss was the play of G Breein Tyree, who had 27 points.

Meanwhile, Florida received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 91-75 to the Missouri Tigers. The losing side was boosted by F Kerry Blackshear Jr., who had 22 points.

Ole Miss is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past five games.

Ole Miss is now 9-6 while Florida sits at 10-5. The Rebels are 2-3 after losses this season, the Gators 4-0.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida

Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Gators are a big 10-point favorite against the Rebels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 138

Series History

Florida have won four out of their last five games against Ole Miss.