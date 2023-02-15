Who's Playing
Ole Miss @ Florida
Current Records: Ole Miss 10-15; Florida 13-12
What to Know
An SEC battle is on tap between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Florida Gators at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Ole Miss winning the first 70-54 at home and Florida taking the second 62-57.
The Rebels were close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 64-61 to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Ole Miss' defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Tye Fagan, who had 17 points.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored Florida this past Saturday, but luck did not. They came up short against the Vanderbilt Commodores, falling 88-80. A silver lining for Florida was the play of forward Colin Castleton, who posted a double-double on 25 points and 11 rebounds.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Florida have won seven out of their last ten games against Ole Miss.
- Feb 05, 2022 - Florida 62 vs. Ole Miss 57
- Jan 24, 2022 - Ole Miss 70 vs. Florida 54
- Jan 12, 2021 - Florida 72 vs. Ole Miss 63
- Feb 08, 2020 - Ole Miss 68 vs. Florida 51
- Jan 14, 2020 - Florida 71 vs. Ole Miss 55
- Jan 30, 2019 - Florida 90 vs. Ole Miss 86
- Jan 13, 2018 - Ole Miss 78 vs. Florida 72
- Jan 03, 2017 - Florida 70 vs. Ole Miss 63
- Feb 09, 2016 - Florida 77 vs. Ole Miss 72
- Jan 16, 2016 - Florida 80 vs. Ole Miss 71