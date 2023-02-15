Who's Playing

Ole Miss @ Florida

Current Records: Ole Miss 10-15; Florida 13-12

What to Know

An SEC battle is on tap between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Florida Gators at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Ole Miss winning the first 70-54 at home and Florida taking the second 62-57.

The Rebels were close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 64-61 to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Ole Miss' defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Tye Fagan, who had 17 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Florida this past Saturday, but luck did not. They came up short against the Vanderbilt Commodores, falling 88-80. A silver lining for Florida was the play of forward Colin Castleton, who posted a double-double on 25 points and 11 rebounds.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida

Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Florida have won seven out of their last ten games against Ole Miss.