Florida vs. Ole Miss odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, predictions for Jan. 14 from proven model

The Florida Gators will take on the Ole Miss Rebels at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Florida is 10-5 overall and 5-1 at home, while Ole Miss is 9-6 overall and 0-3 on the road. The Gators have won four of their past six games. The Rebels have lost three consecutive games after having a four-game winning streak snapped.The Gators are favored by 11 points in the latest Florida vs. Ole Miss odds, while the over-under is set at 137.5. Before entering any Mississippi vs. Florida picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Florida vs. Ole Miss 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The Gators lost to Missouri by a decisive 91-75 margin. A silver lining for Florida was the play of Kerry Blackshear Jr., who had 22 points. He leads the team in scoring at 15.1 points per game.The Gators allowed a season-high in points for Missouri. Noah Locke added 12 points for Florida.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss fell 76-72 to Arkansas on Saturday. Breein Tyree had 27 points. An Arkansas steal with 17 seconds left preserved the win for the Razorbacks. Ole Miss could not hold a nine-point lead with seven minutes left. The Rebels missed six of eight shots and turned the ball over twice in the final four minutes. Devontae Shuler had 11 rebounds.

The Rebels have shot less than 41 percent from the field in three consecutive games.

So who wins Ole Miss vs. Florida? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Florida vs. Mississippi spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.