Florida vs. Ole Miss odds, line: College basketball picks, best predictions from model on 22-10 run

After recent struggles, Mississippi and Florida look to return to the win column when the SEC teams meet Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET in Gainesville. Ole Miss (14-5, 4-2) has lost two in a row and three of four, while the Gators (11-8, 3-3) have dropped four of their past seven. Florida is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Ole Miss vs. Florida odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 132.5. Before making any Mississippi vs. Florida picks of your own, be sure to check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model has taken the play of the Rebels' top two scorers into account, with Breein Tyree and Terrence Davis coming off big games in a loss to Iowa State as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Tyree, who averages 17.3 points per game, scored a team-high 22 against the Cyclones, while Davis added 16. The two also teamed up to score nearly half of Mississippi's points in a recent win over Arkansas. The Rebels are 6-1 against the spread in their past seven road games. Mississippi is also 7-0 versus the number in its past seven meetings in Florida.

But just because Mississippi is coming in hot doesn't mean the Rebels will cover the Ole Miss vs. Florida spread.

Florida has won its past two SEC games and is poised to make a run at the top half of the conference as the league schedule winds down. The Gators are led by KeVaughn Allen, who averages 12.7 points per game, but has been on fire in conference play of late. Allen has blown past his average in Florida's past five conference games, including 31 points in a win over Texas A&M last week.

History also favors the Gators, who have won 15 of the last 20 meetings with the Rebels, including nine of the past 10 games played at Florida.

