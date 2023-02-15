A pair of struggling teams looking to get back into the win column meet when the Ole Miss Rebels battle the Florida Gators in a SEC matchup on Wednesday. The Rebels (10-5, 2-10 SEC), who have lost six of their last seven games and 12 of 14, are coming off a 64-61 loss to South Carolina on Saturday. The Gators (13-12, 6-6), who have lost three in a row and four of five, were beaten 88-80 by Vanderbilt on Saturday. Ole Miss and Florida have split their last four meetings.

Tip-off from Exactech Arena in Gainesville, Florida, is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Florida leads the all-time series 69-48, including a 42-12 edge in games played in Gainesville. The Gators are 10-point favorites in the latest Ole Miss vs. Florida odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 138. Before making any Florida vs. Ole Miss picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Ole Miss vs. Florida spread: Florida -10

Ole Miss vs. Florida over/under: 138 points

MISS: The Over is 4-0 in the Rebels' last four games following an against the spread loss

FLA: The Gators are 5-2 ATS in their last seven Wednesday games

Why Florida can cover



Senior forward Colin Castleton helps power the Gators. He leads the team in scoring (16.5 points) and rebounding (7.9), and averages three blocks and 2.7 assists. Castleton is connecting on 50.2% of his field goals and 73.2% of his free throws. He has been red hot of late, scoring 20 or more points in each of the last four games, including back-to-back double-doubles. He scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds on Saturday against Vanderbilt, after collecting 29 points and 10 rebounds in a 97-69 loss at Alabama on Feb. 8.

Sophomore guard Will Richard averages in double-figure scoring at 10.2 points per game. He also averages 4.5 rebounds, and is connecting of 46.7% of his field goals, including 40.6% from 3-point range and 86% from the free-throw line. He has scored 10 or more points in two of the last three games. Richard nearly registered a double-double in an 82-75 win over Georgia on Jan. 7, when he scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

Why Ole Miss can cover

Junior guard Matthew Murrell is having a solid season, and leads the Rebels in scoring at 14.3 points per game. He is also averaging 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals, while connecting on 83.5% of his free throws. He has scored 20 or more points in six games this year, and 10 in his career. Murrell scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds at South Carolina on Jan. 17.

Also helping lead Ole Miss is junior forward Jaemyn Brakefield. In 25 games, including 24 starts, he is averaging 10 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He is connecting on 53.8% of his shots from the floor, including 36.6% from 3-point range and 67.8% from the foul line. Brakefield registered his first double-double of the season on Feb. 4 at Vanderbilt, scoring 15 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.

