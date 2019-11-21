Florida vs. Saint Joseph's odds, line: 2019 Charleston Classic picks, predictions from proven model

Teams looking to rebound from losses meet when the Florida Gators battle the Saint Joseph's Hawks in the 2019 Charleston Classic on Thursday. The Gators (2-2), who lost at Connecticut, 62-59, on Sunday, lead the all-time series 2-1, while the Hawks (2-2), who lost at Loyola-Chicago, 85-68, on Saturday, are looking for their 17th in-season tournament title and first since the 2010 Philly Hoop Group Classic. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. ET from TD Arena in Charleston, S.C. This is the second time Saint Joseph's has competed in the tournament, having previously finished third at the 2011 Charleston Classic. The Gators are 13.5-point favorites in the latest Florida vs. Saint Joseph's odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 141.5. Before making any Florida vs. Saint Joseph's picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Florida vs. Saint Joseph's spread: Florida -13.5

Florida vs. Saint Joseph's over-under: 141.5 points

Florida vs. Saint Joseph's money line: Florida -1067, Saint Joseph's +637

Florida -1067, Saint Joseph's +637 Florida is averaging 62.5 points per game

Saint Joseph's is averaging 42 rebounds per game this season

Florida, which is making its fifth straight appearance in a holiday-season tournament, has had a winning record in each of the past four seasons and in 20 of the past 21. The Gators have qualified for the NCAA Tournament 17 times since the 1998-99 season. Under fifth-year coach Michael White, Florida has compiled a 91-55 record (.623).

Offensively, the Gators are led by senior forward Kerry Blackshear Jr., who is averaging 14.5 points and 11 rebounds per game. Blackshear's best game came in the season opener against North Florida, when he poured in 20 points on 8 of 11 shooting (72.7 percent) and grabbed 10 rebounds. He had 13 rebounds against both Florida State and Towson. The Gators are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven neutral site games.

But just because the Gators have seen plenty of success, does not guarantee they will win or cover the Florida vs. Saint Joseph's spread on Thursday.

That's because Saint Joseph's is led by coach Phil Martelli, who is the Hawks' all-time leader in career victories with a mark of 432-311. Setting the school record for wins in a season (30) in 2004, Martelli has led the Hawks to 20 or more victories nine times in his 24 seasons. His record of 212-164 in Atlantic 10 play is the most conference wins of any active coach and ranks second all-time in the league.

Senior guard Ryan Daly has been Saint Joseph's top scorer, averaging 19.3 points, along with nine rebounds and six assists. He has had two monster games in both of the Hawks' victories. Against Connecticut on Nov. 13, he scored 30 points and grabbed eight rebounds. In the season opener, he scored 26 points and grabbed five boards. Saint Joseph's is 5-1 against the spread in its last six games following an against-the-spread loss.

