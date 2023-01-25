Who's Playing
South Carolina @ Florida
Current Records: South Carolina 8-11; Florida 11-8
What to Know
After a three-game homestand, the South Carolina Gamecocks will be on the road. USC and the Florida Gators will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Florida will be strutting in after a win while the Gamecocks will be stumbling in from a loss.
USC received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 81-66 to the Auburn Tigers. Forward Gregory Jackson did his best for USC, finishing with 30 points (a whopping 45% of their total) along with eight boards.
Meanwhile, Florida sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 61-59 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs this past Saturday. Forward Colin Castleton (13 points) and guard Will Richard (12 points) were the top scorers for the Gators.
The Gamecocks are now 8-11 while Florida sits at a mirror-image 11-8. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: USC has only been able to knock down 39.60% percent of their shots, which is the 352nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Florida's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.90%, which places them 33rd in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
South Carolina have won six out of their last ten games against Florida.
- Jan 15, 2022 - Florida 71 vs. South Carolina 63
- Feb 03, 2021 - South Carolina 72 vs. Florida 66
- Jan 07, 2020 - Florida 81 vs. South Carolina 68
- Jan 05, 2019 - South Carolina 71 vs. Florida 69
- Feb 10, 2018 - Florida 65 vs. South Carolina 41
- Jan 24, 2018 - South Carolina 77 vs. Florida 72
- Mar 26, 2017 - South Carolina 77 vs. Florida 70
- Feb 21, 2017 - Florida 81 vs. South Carolina 66
- Jan 18, 2017 - South Carolina 57 vs. Florida 53
- Feb 20, 2016 - South Carolina 73 vs. Florida 69