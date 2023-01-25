Who's Playing

South Carolina @ Florida

Current Records: South Carolina 8-11; Florida 11-8

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the South Carolina Gamecocks will be on the road. USC and the Florida Gators will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Florida will be strutting in after a win while the Gamecocks will be stumbling in from a loss.

USC received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 81-66 to the Auburn Tigers. Forward Gregory Jackson did his best for USC, finishing with 30 points (a whopping 45% of their total) along with eight boards.

Meanwhile, Florida sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 61-59 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs this past Saturday. Forward Colin Castleton (13 points) and guard Will Richard (12 points) were the top scorers for the Gators.

The Gamecocks are now 8-11 while Florida sits at a mirror-image 11-8. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: USC has only been able to knock down 39.60% percent of their shots, which is the 352nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Florida's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.90%, which places them 33rd in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida

Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

South Carolina have won six out of their last ten games against Florida.