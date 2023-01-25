An SEC battle is on tap between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Florida Gators at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Florida is 11-8 overall and 6-3 at home, while South Carolina is 8-11 overall and 2-3 on the road. The SEC rivals have split their last four head-to-head matchups both straight up and against the spread.

So far this season, Florida is 10-9 against the number while South Carolina is 9-10. This time around, the Gators are favored by 17 points in the latest Florida vs. South Carolina odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 134.

Florida vs. South Carolina spread: Florida -17

Florida vs. South Carolina over/under: 134 points

Florida vs. South Carolina money line: Florida -2000, South Carolina +1050

What you need to know about Florida

This past Saturday, the Gators narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Mississippi State Bulldogs 61-59. Forward Colin Castleton (13 points) and guard Will Richard (12 points) were the top scorers for Florida. The team also assisted on 16-of-23 made baskets.

The Gators held the Bulldogs to 39.3% shooting from the floor as a team and have now held eight of their last nine opponents to under 40% shooting with the only exception (Missouri) shooting 41.7%. Florida now ranks 34th in the nation in opponent's field-goal percentage (39.9%) on the season.

What you need to know about South Carolina

Meanwhile, South Carolina received a tough blow this past Saturday as the Gamecocks fell 81-66 to the Auburn Tigers. Forward Gregory Jackson did his best for South Carolina, finishing with 30 points (a whopping 45% of their total) in addition to eight rebounds. Jackson is now averaging 15.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per game and he'll need to be the focal point of Florida's defensive game plan.

Unfortunately for the Gamecocks, the rest of their roster outside of Jackson went just 10-for-35 from the floor (28.6%) and 3-for-20 from the 3-point line (15.0%). South Carolina shoots just 39.6% as a team on the season (352nd nationally) and averages just 63.8 points per game (343rd).

