Florida vs. St. Bonaventure: Watch NCAA Tournament 2018 live stream, TV channel, time, date
St. Bonaventure already has a tournament win under its belt
St. Bonaventure may have had to play in the First Four, but it still has a decent seed for the first round. At No. 11, the Bonnies defeated UCLA for the opportunity to play Florida in the Round of 64. While it's not an easy draw, it's about as favorable as they'll get for a First Four play-in, and they have the depth to make some waves in the early going.
[Preview: St. Bonaventure advances to play up-and-down Florida]
About No. 6 Florida
The Gators have been one of the nation's most inconsistent teams. They've registered impressive wins over Cincinnati and Gonzaga but lost home games to Ole Miss and Georgia. So who knows which version will show up in the NCAA Tournament? But if Jalen Hudson, KeVaughan Allen and Chris Chiozza get going, Florida could reasonably make another Elite Eight.
About No. 11 St. Bonaventure
You want a sneaky good Sweet 16 dark horse? The Bonnies qualify because they have one of the best backcourts in the country with seniors Jaylen Adams and Matt Mobley. Own wins over Maryland, Syracuse and Rhode Island.
Viewing Information
- Location: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Date: Thursday, March 15 -- 9:57 p.m. ET
- TV: truTV
- App: NCAA March Madness Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Where can I find truTV channel?
It's the question we ask every year watching the NCAA Tournament: What channel is truTV?
