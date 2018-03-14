Florida vs. St. Bonaventure: Watch NCAA Tournament 2018 live stream, TV channel, time, date

The NCAA Tournament is here. But you've still got time to fill out your bracket. CBS Sports' Bracket Games allow you to pick against friends or play solo to compete for the trip of a lifetime.

St. Bonaventure may have had to play in the First Four, but it still has a decent seed for the first round. At No. 11, the Bonnies defeated UCLA for the opportunity to play Florida in the Round of 64. While it's not an easy draw, it's about as favorable as they'll get for a First Four play-in, and they have the depth to make some waves in the early going.

About No. 6 Florida

The Gators have been one of the nation's most inconsistent teams. They've registered impressive wins over Cincinnati and Gonzaga but lost home games to Ole Miss and Georgia. So who knows which version will show up in the NCAA Tournament? But if Jalen Hudson, KeVaughan Allen and Chris Chiozza get going, Florida could reasonably make another Elite Eight.

About No. 11 St. Bonaventure

You want a sneaky good Sweet 16 dark horse? The Bonnies qualify because they have one of the best backcourts in the country with seniors Jaylen Adams and Matt Mobley. Own wins over Maryland, Syracuse and Rhode Island.

