Who's Playing

Stony Brook @ Florida

What to Know

The Stony Brook Seawolves and the Florida Gators will face off at 8 p.m. ET November 7th at Stephen C. O'Connell Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. Stony Brook was on the positive side of .500 (18-13) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Florida ended up 20-14 last season and got to the second round of the NIT before being knocked out by the Xavier Musketeers 72-56.

Since the experts predict a defeat, the Seawolves will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida

Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Gators are a big 24.5-point favorite against the Seawolves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 24.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Florida won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.