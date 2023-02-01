Who's Playing
Tennessee @ Florida
Current Records: Tennessee 18-3; Florida 12-9
What to Know
The #4 Tennessee Volunteers are 8-2 against the Florida Gators since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Volunteers and Florida will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Tennessee will be strutting in after a win while Florida will be stumbling in from a loss.
Tennessee had enough points to win and then some against the Texas Longhorns this past Saturday, taking their contest 82-71. Forward Olivier Nkamhoua and guard Zakai Zeigler were among the main playmakers for Tennessee as the former had 27 points along with eight rebounds and the latter posted a double-double on 22 points and ten assists.
Meanwhile, the Gators received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 64-50 to the Kansas State Wildcats.
The Volunteers' victory brought them up to 18-3 while Florida's defeat pulled them down to 12-9. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Tennessee enters the matchup with only 54.5 points allowed per game on average, which is the best in college basketball. As for Florida, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.70%, which places them 23rd in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Tennessee have won eight out of their last ten games against Florida.
- Jan 26, 2022 - Tennessee 78 vs. Florida 71
- Mar 12, 2021 - Tennessee 78 vs. Florida 66
- Mar 07, 2021 - Tennessee 65 vs. Florida 54
- Jan 19, 2021 - Florida 75 vs. Tennessee 49
- Feb 29, 2020 - Tennessee 63 vs. Florida 58
- Feb 09, 2019 - Tennessee 73 vs. Florida 61
- Jan 12, 2019 - Tennessee 78 vs. Florida 67
- Feb 21, 2018 - Tennessee 62 vs. Florida 57
- Jan 07, 2017 - Florida 83 vs. Tennessee 70
- Jan 06, 2016 - Tennessee 83 vs. Florida 69