Who's Playing

Tennessee @ Florida

Current Records: Tennessee 18-3; Florida 12-9

What to Know

The #4 Tennessee Volunteers are 8-2 against the Florida Gators since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Volunteers and Florida will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Tennessee will be strutting in after a win while Florida will be stumbling in from a loss.

Tennessee had enough points to win and then some against the Texas Longhorns this past Saturday, taking their contest 82-71. Forward Olivier Nkamhoua and guard Zakai Zeigler were among the main playmakers for Tennessee as the former had 27 points along with eight rebounds and the latter posted a double-double on 22 points and ten assists.

Meanwhile, the Gators received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 64-50 to the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Volunteers' victory brought them up to 18-3 while Florida's defeat pulled them down to 12-9. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Tennessee enters the matchup with only 54.5 points allowed per game on average, which is the best in college basketball. As for Florida, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.70%, which places them 23rd in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida

Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Tennessee have won eight out of their last ten games against Florida.