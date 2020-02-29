Florida vs. Tennessee odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 29 predictions from proven model

The Tennessee Volunteers and the Florida Gators will face off in an SEC clash at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Volunteers are 15-13 overall and 10-5 at home, while Florida is 18-10 overall and 3-6 on the road. The Gators are favored by one point in the latest Tennessee vs. Florida odds, while the over-under is set at 130.5. Before entering any Florida vs. Tennessee picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 17 of the 2019-20 season on a 66-40 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Tennessee vs. Florida. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Florida vs. Tennessee:

Tennessee vs. Florida spread: Tennessee +1

Tennessee vs. Florida over-under: 130 points

Tennessee vs. Florida money line: Tennessee 103, Florida -125

What you need to know about Tennessee

Tennessee is coming off a tough 86-69 loss at Arkansas on Wednesday, its third loss in the last four games. The Vols have had a chance to play their way on to the 2020 NCAA Tournament bubble, but fell short against quality opponents like Kansas, Kentucky and Auburn in the past several weeks.

Senior guard Jordan Bowden leads the Vols with 13.8 points, while John Fulkerson (12.8 ppg), Yves Pons (11 ppg) and Santiago Vescovi (11 ppg) are also big factors on the offensive end. Pons, who averages 2.4 blocks per game, is a candidate for SEC Defensive Player of the Year.

What you need to know about Florida

Florida, meanwhile, is coming off a big 81-66 win over LSU on Wednesday. It was another big night for Florida's forward Keyontae Johnson, who posted a double-double on 25 points and 11 boards in addition to five dimes. Johnson leads Florida with 14.3 points per game, while Virginia Tech transfer Kerry Blackshear Jr. contributes 13.1 points per game.

Florida's 4-1 record in its last five games has certainly helped its 2020 NCAA Tournament chances, but with a matchup against Kentucky looming next weekend, the Gators will certainly be motivated to pick up wins against Tennessee and Georgia.

SportsLine's model has simulated Tennessee vs. Florida 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations.

