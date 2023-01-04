Who's Playing

Texas A&M @ Florida

Current Records: Texas A&M 8-5; Florida 7-6

What to Know

The Texas A&M Aggies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Aggies and the Florida Gators will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. A&M won both of their matches against Florida last season (56-55 and 83-80) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

If there were any doubts why A&M was a heavy favorite Friday, the team quickly laid those doubts to rest. They ended the year with a bang, routing the Prairie View A&M Panthers 86-66 on Friday. A&M can attribute much of their success to guard Tyrece Radford, who had 20 points.

Meanwhile, Florida was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 61-58 to the Auburn Tigers. Guard Kowacie Reeves (15 points) was the top scorer for the Gators.

The Aggies' victory brought them up to 8-5 while Florida's loss pulled them down to 7-6. A&M is 4-3 after wins this season, and Florida is 4-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida

Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Florida and Texas A&M both have four wins in their last eight games.