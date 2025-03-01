The No. 3 Florida Gators (24-4, 11-4 SEC) will return home for the first time since Feb. 18 when they host the No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (20-8, 9-6) on Saturday night. Florida had its six-game winning streak snapped in an 88-83 loss to Georgia on Tuesday, falling into solo third place in the SEC standings. Texas A&M is desperately trying to get back on track after losing its last three games, including a stunning home loss to Vanderbilt on Wednesday. The Aggies were 8.5-point favorites in that contest, but they trailed throughout most of the evening.

Florida vs. Texas A&M spread: Florida -9.5

Florida vs. Texas A&M over/under: 147.5 points

Florida vs. Texas A&M money line: Florida -503, Texas A&M +377

Florida vs. Texas A&M streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Florida can cover

Florida is coming off an 88-83 loss to Georgia on Tuesday, as the Bulldogs shot 67.9% from the floor in the first half and raced out to a 26-point lead. The Gators fought back to take the lead in the closing minutes, but they were unable to secure the victory. Big man Alex Condon returned from a two-week injury absence (ankle), scoring nine points off the bench.

Senior guard Walter Clayton Jr. leads the Gators with 17.1 points, 4.0 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game, finishing in double figures in 11 straight games. The Gators have an explosive offense, with four players scoring at least 10.5 points per game. They have covered the spread in six of their last seven games and in five straight home games. See which team to pick here.

Why Texas A&M can cover

Texas A&M is on its first three-game losing streak of the season, which comes after the Aggies won seven times in an eight-game stretch. They have won the rebounding battle by at least seven boards in all three games during their skid, but they have also committed more turnovers and had a worse shooting percentage. Their 3-point shooting has been a major downfall of late, as they are hitting just 26.7% of their outside shots over their last three games.

Minnesota transfer Pharrel Payne has been a bright spot during the losing streak, knocking down 13 of 18 shots to score 34 points. Senior guard Wade Taylor IV leads Texas A&M with 15.3 points and 4.8 assists per game, while senior guard Zhuric Phelps is adding 14.4 points. The Aggies have won five of the last six meetings between these teams. See which team to pick here.

