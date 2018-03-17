Florida vs. Texas Tech odds: March Madness 2018 picks from unbiased computer model

A thrilling NCAA Tournament second-round matchup tips off Saturday between No. 3 seed Texas Tech and No. 6 seed Florida at 8:40 p.m. ET. The Red Raiders (25-9) opened as 1.5-point favorites over the 21-12 Gators, with the line rising to two. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas believes will be scored, is 134.



The model knows each team has gotten this far thanks to a strong defense. The Red Raiders are 15th in the nation in points allowed at 64.6, while the Gators yield only 69.2.



College basketball experts didn't expect either team to have such a successful season. Both were expected to finish in the bottom half of their conferences and neither was ranked in the preseason polls.



The Gators went 11-7 in the SEC, finishing in third place. They suffered a surprising 80-72 loss to Arkansas in the SEC tournament quarterfinal. Florida's most impressive win was against Gonzaga in double overtime, 111-105. It also suffered close losses to Duke and surprise second-round NCAA Tournament squad Loyola-Chicago.



The Red Raiders were 11-7 in the Big 12, strong enough for a second-place tie. They then lost to West Virginia, 66-63, in a conference tournament semifinal.



Florida is 9-7 against the spread at away/neutral venues and 4-2 as an underdog. Texas Tech is 13-16 against the spread overall and 11-12 as a favorite. The Red Raiders are 6-10 ATS at away/neutral sites.

