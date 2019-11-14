Florida vs. Towson live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Florida vs. Towson basketball game
Who's Playing
Florida (home) vs. Towson (away)
Current Records: Florida 1-1; Towson 2-1
Last Season Records: Florida 19-15; Towson 10-22
What to Know
The Florida Gators will stay at home another game and welcome the Towson Tigers at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Florida is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last contest, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 22 turnovers, the Florida State Seminoles took down the Gators 63-51 on Sunday. G Noah Locke had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he finished with only two points on 1-for-11 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Towson was close but no cigar as they fell 84-80 to the Kent State Golden Flashes.
This next matchup looks promising for the Gators, who are favored by a full 18 points. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Gators are a big 18-point favorite against the Tigers.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gators as a 17-point favorite.
Over/Under: 130
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
