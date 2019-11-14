Florida vs. Towson live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Florida (home) vs. Towson (away)

Current Records: Florida 1-1; Towson 2-1

Last Season Records: Florida 19-15; Towson 10-22

What to Know

The Florida Gators will stay at home another game and welcome the Towson Tigers at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Florida is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last contest, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 22 turnovers, the Florida State Seminoles took down the Gators 63-51 on Sunday. G Noah Locke had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he finished with only two points on 1-for-11 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Towson was close but no cigar as they fell 84-80 to the Kent State Golden Flashes.

This next matchup looks promising for the Gators, who are favored by a full 18 points. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida

Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Gators are a big 18-point favorite against the Tigers.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gators as a 17-point favorite.

Over/Under: 130

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.