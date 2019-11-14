Florida vs. Towson odds: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions for Nov. 14 from proven model

The Towson Tigers will take on the Florida Gators at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Stephen C. O'Connell Center in an early-season college basketball matchup. Florida is 1-1 while Towson is 2-1. Florida ended last year eighth in the SEC, while Towson finished eighth in the Colonial. The Gators are favored by 18 points in the latest Florida vs. Towson odds, while the over-under is set at 130. Before entering any Towson vs. Florida picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated against the spread college basketball picks the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Florida vs. Towson 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

In a sloppy performance that saw the Gators turn the ball over 16 times, Florida State took down Florida 63-51 on Sunday. Noah Locke had an extremely tough game, finishing with only two points on 1 for 11 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court. As a team, the Gators missed 36 of 50 field goal attempts. It was the Gators' sixth consecutive loss to the Seminoles. Florida, which opened the season with a 74-59 win over North Florida, is ranked No. 15 in the AP Top 25 poll. The Gators were previously ranked sixth before their loss to the Seminoles.

Keyontae Johnson led Florida with 19 points. Kerry Blackshear Jr., a transfer from Virginia Tech, recorded his second double-double in two games with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Towson fell 84-80 to Kent State. Brian Fobbs finished with 20 points and eight rebounds for the Tigers. Jason Gibson chipped in with 18 points. There were 15 lead changes and seven ties during regulation but Kent State scored the first five points of overtime.

So who wins Florida vs. Towson? And which side of the spread hits on over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Florida vs. Towson spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.