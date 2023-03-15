Who's Playing

UCF @ Florida

Regular Season Records: UCF 18-14; Florida 16-16

What to Know

The UCF Knights and the Florida Gators are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 15 at Stephen C. O'Connell Center in the first round of the NIT.

The Knights were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 81-76 to the Memphis Tigers. Guard C.J. Kelly put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 28 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Florida was just a bucket short of a win this past Thursday and fell 69-68 to the Mississippi State Bulldogs. One thing holding Florida back was the mediocre play of guard Kowacie Reeves, who did not have his best game: he played for 26 minutes with 4-for-12 shooting and four turnovers.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida

Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.