Florida vs. UConn odds: 2019 college basketball picks, Nov. 17 predictions from advanced computer model

The Connecticut Huskies will take on the No. 15 Florida Gators at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. UConn is 1-1 overall, while Florida is 2-1. The Gators are favored by four points in the latest UConn vs. Florida odds, while the over-under is set at 136.5. Florida is 1-4 against the spread in its last five games, and the total has gone under in 16 of the Gators' last 18 contests. UConn, meanwhile, is 13-7 against the spread in its last 20 games, and the total has gone under in eight of the Huskies' last 11 games against SEC opponents. Before entering any Florida vs. UConn picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated against the spread picks the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated UConn vs. Florida 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Ryan Daly scored a career-high 30 points as Saint Joseph's took down UConn 96-87 on Wednesday. Connecticut's defeat came about despite a quality game from Christian Vital, who posted a double-double with 26 points and 16 boards. Alterique Gilbert also had a strong showing against Saint Joseph's, adding 22 points for the Huskies.

Florida, meanwhile, needed to play a full 40 minutes Thursday night to defeat Towson by a final score of 66-60. Freshman Scottie Lewis scored 15 points in his first start, and graduate transfer Kerry Blackshear Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds. The Gators, which were coming off a tough home loss to Florida State, also got 11 points and nine assists from Andrew Nembhard.

The Gators are 0-5 against the spread in their last five games on a Sunday, while UConn has won 14 of its last 20 contests at home.

So who wins Florida vs. UConn? And which side of the spread cashes in over 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the UConn vs. Florida spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model that has crushed its CBB picks, and find out.