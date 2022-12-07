The Florida Gators will take on the No. 5 Connecticut Huskies at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla. The Gators are 6-3 overall and 4-1 at home, while UConn is 9-0 overall and yet to play on the road. Connecticut leads the all-time series 4-1, including winning each of the last four matchups.

The Huskies are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Florida vs. UConn odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 143.5.

Florida vs. UConn spread: Florida +4.5

Florida vs. UConn over/under: 143.5 points

Florida vs. UConn money line: Florida +170, UConn -200

What you need to know about Florida

The Gators have blown out their last two opponents -- beating Florida A&M by 40 points last Wednesday and defeating Stetson by 38 points on Sunday. But in Florida's last game versus a team from a major conference, it was soundly defeated by 29 points by West Virginia.

The Gators are led by two-time All-SEC player Colin Castleton. He leads the teams with 16.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks per game, and his knack for swatting shots is a major reason why Florida ranks 10th in the nation with 6.1 blocks per game. Florida goes as he goes as the Gators are 6-0 when Castleton shoots at least 50% from the floor but 0-3 when he shoots under 50%

What you need to know about UConn

UConn has not only won all nine of its games, but it's won all nine of them by double-digits. Its last was a 10-point defeat of Oklahoma State at home last Thursday. But this will be the first road challenge for Dan Hurley's squad as the Huskies have yet to play a true away game all season.

UConn has one of the best defensive units in the nation, ranking 19th in points allowed and 11th in defensive rating. Junior Adama Sanogo was on both the Naismith and the Wooden Preseason Watch Lists and he hasn't disappointed by averaging 18.7 points and 6.9 boards per game. Freshman Donovan Clingan has been a game changer off the bench as he's blocking 2.0 shots per game in just 14.8 minutes per night.

