Who's Playing
Vanderbilt @ Florida
Current Records: Vanderbilt 12-12; Florida 13-11
What to Know
The Vanderbilt Commodores have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Florida Gators and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 17 of 2018. The Commodores and Florida will face off in an SEC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Vanderbilt should still be riding high after a victory, while Florida will be looking to right the ship.
Vanderbilt skirted by the Tennessee Volunteers 66-65 on Wednesday thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from guard Tyrin Lawrence with 0:01 remaining. Vanderbilt's Lawrence filled up the stat sheet, picking up 19 points.
Meanwhile, a victory for the Gators just wasn't in the stars on Wednesday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They suffered a grim 97-69 defeat to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Forward Colin Castleton did his best for Florida, finishing with 29 points (a whopping 42% of their total) in addition to ten rebounds.
The Commodores' win brought them up to 12-12 while Florida's loss pulled them down to 13-11. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Vanderbilt has only been able to knock down 41.80% percent of their shots, which is the 79th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Gators' defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.80%, which places them 21st in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Florida have won ten out of their last 16 games against Vanderbilt.
- Mar 01, 2022 - Florida 82 vs. Vanderbilt 78
- Jan 22, 2022 - Florida 61 vs. Vanderbilt 42
- Mar 11, 2021 - Florida 69 vs. Vanderbilt 63
- Jan 27, 2021 - Florida 78 vs. Vanderbilt 71
- Dec 30, 2020 - Florida 91 vs. Vanderbilt 72
- Feb 15, 2020 - Florida 84 vs. Vanderbilt 66
- Feb 01, 2020 - Florida 61 vs. Vanderbilt 55
- Feb 27, 2019 - Florida 71 vs. Vanderbilt 55
- Feb 13, 2019 - Florida 66 vs. Vanderbilt 57
- Feb 17, 2018 - Vanderbilt 71 vs. Florida 68
- Dec 30, 2017 - Florida 81 vs. Vanderbilt 74
- Mar 10, 2017 - Vanderbilt 72 vs. Florida 62
- Mar 04, 2017 - Vanderbilt 73 vs. Florida 71
- Jan 21, 2017 - Vanderbilt 68 vs. Florida 66
- Feb 23, 2016 - Vanderbilt 87 vs. Florida 74
- Jan 26, 2016 - Vanderbilt 60 vs. Florida 59