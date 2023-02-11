Who's Playing

Vanderbilt @ Florida

Current Records: Vanderbilt 12-12; Florida 13-11

What to Know

The Vanderbilt Commodores have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Florida Gators and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 17 of 2018. The Commodores and Florida will face off in an SEC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Vanderbilt should still be riding high after a victory, while Florida will be looking to right the ship.

Vanderbilt skirted by the Tennessee Volunteers 66-65 on Wednesday thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from guard Tyrin Lawrence with 0:01 remaining. Vanderbilt's Lawrence filled up the stat sheet, picking up 19 points.

Meanwhile, a victory for the Gators just wasn't in the stars on Wednesday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They suffered a grim 97-69 defeat to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Forward Colin Castleton did his best for Florida, finishing with 29 points (a whopping 42% of their total) in addition to ten rebounds.

The Commodores' win brought them up to 12-12 while Florida's loss pulled them down to 13-11. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Vanderbilt has only been able to knock down 41.80% percent of their shots, which is the 79th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Gators' defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.80%, which places them 21st in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida

Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Florida have won ten out of their last 16 games against Vanderbilt.