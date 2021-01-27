The Vanderbilt Commodores and the Florida Gators are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Florida is 8-4 overall and 4-1 at home, while the Commodores are 4-7 overall and 0-3 on the road. The Gators have won six of the last 10 head-to-head meetings with Vanderbilt, including five in a row.

However, the Commodores have covered the spread in seven of those 10 matchups. This time around, the Gators are favored by 12.5-points in the latest Florida vs. Vanderbilt odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 145. Before entering any Vanderbilt vs. Florida picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of almost $2,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Florida vs. Vanderbilt. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Florida vs. Vanderbilt:

Florida vs. Vanderbilt spread: Florida -12.5

Florida vs. Vanderbilt over-under: 145 points

Florida vs. Vanderbilt money line: Florida -900, Vanderbilt +600

Latest Odds: Florida Gators -12.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about Florida

Florida was able to grind out a solid win over the Georgia Bulldogs this past Saturday, winning 92-84. The Gators got double-digit scoring from five players: Tre Mann (24), Noah Locke (16), Colin Castleton (14), Tyree Appleby (14), and Omar Payne (10). Mann has led the team in scoring since Keyontae Johnson (heart) collapsed on the sideline last month and is now averaging 14.7 points per game this season. He also leads Florida in assists per game (4.1) and ranks second on the team in rebounds per game (5.3).

The Gators are 7-1 in their last eight games when playing as the favorite. However, Florida is just 1-5 against the spread in its last six games against Vanderbilt at home.

What you need to know about Vanderbilt

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt suffered a grim 92-71 defeat to the Arkansas Razorbacks this past Saturday. The losing side was boosted by guard Maxwell Evans, who had 14 points along with five rebounds. Scotty Pippen Jr. also had 15 points and five assists in the loss and he's been a dynamic playmaker for the Commodores all season long.

Pippen is averaging 20.6 points and 5.3 assists per game this season and he stuffed the stat sheet during a December loss to Florida. Pippen had 18 points, six assists, three rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots in a 91-72 loss, but he'll have to have a better shooting day after going just 6-for-16 overall and 0-for-4 from the 3-point line in that contest.

How to make Florida vs. Vanderbilt picks

The model has simulated Florida vs. Vanderbilt 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Florida vs. Vanderbilt? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.