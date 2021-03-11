Get ready for a 2021 SEC Tournament battle Thursday as the Florida Gators and the Vanderbilt Commodores will face off at 2:30 p.m. ET at Bridgestone Arena. Vanderbilt is 9-15, while Florida is 13-8. The Commodores are 8-1-4 against the spread in their last 13 games. The Gators are 8-3 against the spread in their last 11 neutral-site games as a favorite.

The underdog is 13-3 against the spread in the last 16 Florida vs. Vanderbilt meetings. The Gators are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Florida vs. Vanderbilt odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 145. Before entering any Vanderbilt vs. Florida picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It has also returned over $400 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Florida vs. Vanderbilt. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Vanderbilt vs. Florida:

Florida vs. Vanderbilt spread: Florida -7.5

Florida vs. Vanderbilt over-under: 145 points

Florida vs. Vanderbilt money line: Florida -350, Vanderbilt +280

What you need to know about Florida

The Gators stumbled into the postseason on a down note, losing to Tennessee 65-54 on Sunday for a second straight loss. Tyree Appleby lead Florida in defeat with 19 points and three assists.

Florida downed Vanderbilt 91-72 on Dec. 30 in Nashville, and then took care of the Commodores 78-71 at home on Jan. 27. Tre Mann leads the Gators with 15.0 points and 3.4 assists, while Colin Castleton adds 5.7 rebounds per outing. Florida scores 74.6 points and allows 69.8 points per game.

What you need to know about Vanderbilt

The Commodores opened their SEC Tournament run by downing Texas A&M 79-68 on Wednesday. Vanderbilt can attribute much of its success to Scotty Pippen Jr., who had 22 points and six assists.

Pippen leads the Commodores with 20.7 points and 4.9 assists per game, while Jordan Wright grabs 4.5 rebounds per outing. Vandy scores 72.1 points and allows 72.5 points per game.

How to make Florida vs. Vanderbilt picks

The model has simulated Florida vs. Vanderbilt 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Vanderbilt vs. Florida? And which side of the spread cashes in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Florida vs. Vanderbilt spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.