The Virginia Cavaliers (1-0) and Florida Gators (1-0) will both be looking to build on season-opening victories when they square off in a non-conference showdown in Charlotte on Friday night as part of the 2023 Hall of Fame Series. Virginia cruised to an 80-50 win over Tarleton State in its opener, easily covering the 17-point spread. Florida was unable to cover the 24.5-point spread in its 93-73 win over Loyola-Maryland on Monday. These teams have not met since 2017, when Florida blew out Virginia in a 65-39 final.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at the Spectrum Center. Virginia is favored by 1 point in the latest Florida vs. Virginia odds, while the over/under is set at 135.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Virginia vs. Florida picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It went 85-55 on all top-rated college basketball picks last season, returning more than $1,600 for $100 players. Anyone who followed it saw huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Florida vs. Virginia. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Florida vs. Virginia spread: Virginia -1

Florida vs. Virginia over/under: 135.5 points

Florida vs. Virginia money line: Virginia: -121, Florida: +101

Florida vs. Virginia picks: See picks here

Why Florida can cover

Florida got off to a strong start this season when it coasted to a 93-73 win over Loyola-Maryland on Monday behind a 58.1% shooting percentage. Sophomore guard Riley Kugel led the way with 23 points, four assists and three rebounds after averaging 9.9 points per game last season. Three of his teammates finished in double figures in the opener as well, with senior forward Tyrese Samuel recording 15 points and eight rebounds.

Gators head coach Todd Golden revamped the roster after a 16-17 campaign last year, adding three pivotal transfers. All three of them made big impacts on Monday night, so the betting market might have trouble accounting for their production. Florida has covered the spread in five of its last six games against ACC opponents, and it is 16-3 in its last 19 games in November.

Why Virginia can cover

Virginia was even more impressive than Florida in its season opener, blowing out Tarleton State in an 80-50 final. The Cavaliers were only 17-point favorites in that game, so they vastly exceeded expectations. Senior guard Reece Beekman led the team with 16 points, seven assists and four rebounds, while sophomore guard Isaac McKneely chipped in 15 points and four assists.

The Cavaliers dominated the glass, outrebounding Tarleton State by a tally of 40-27. Beekman is the reigning ACC Defensive Player of the Year, giving coach Tony Bennett an anchor for what is expected to be another elite defensive team. Virginia has won seven straight games in November, and Florida has only covered the spread four times in its last 12 games. See which team to pick here.

How to make Florida vs. Virginia picks

The model has simulated Virginia vs. Florida 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Florida vs. Virginia, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that went 85-55 on its top-ranked college basketball picks last season, and find out.