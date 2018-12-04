Florida vs. West Virginia odds, line: 2018 Jimmy V Classic picks, predictions from model on 6-2 run

Madison Square Garden will play host to the 2018 Jimmy V Classic on Tuesday. Two teams that were top-six seeds in last season's NCAA Tournament will square off in the second game when Florida takes on West Virginia at 9 p.m. ET. Both teams have already taken losses, with Florida entering at 4-3 and West Virginia at 5-2, so they are in need of a neutral-site win over a quality opponent to bolster their résumé. The Gators are two-point favorites and the total is at 143 in the latest Florida vs. West Virginia odds. Before you make your Florida vs. West Virginia picks, be sure to check out the top 2018 Jimmy V Classic projections from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Over the past two seasons, the model has returned over $5,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. And it enters the week on a blistering 6-2 run on its top-rated point-spread picks. Anybody who has been following it is way, way up.

The model has simulated Florida vs. West Virginia 10,000 times and the results are in. It's leaning over.

The model knows that Tuesday night, one key for Florida will be how it rebounds. In the Gators' two losses at the Battle 4 Atlantis to Oklahoma and Butler earlier this season, they were outrebounded by 15 and by 4.

With only two players (Kevarrius Hayes and Keith Stone) at 6-feet-8 or taller in their regular rotation, rebounding has to be a team effort for the Gators. With their rotation guards measuring between 6-2 and 6-5, they're going to need crash the glass hard against a West Virginia squad that rebounds it well.

Just because West Virginia could have an edge on the glass doesn't mean it will cover the 2018 Jimmy V Classic spread.

The Gators can shoot it well from beyond the arc, and West Virginia hasn't lived up to its defensive reputation this season. Florida hits 36.2 percent of its 3-pointers, while West Virginia ranks a dismal 300th in the nation by allowing their opponents to hit 37.1 percent.

Deaundrae Ballard, Noah Locke, Andrew Nembhard and Keith Stone are all making at least one 3-pointer per game for Florida and shooting a minimum of 44 percent from beyond the arc. So West Virginia will have its hands full running Florida off the 3-point line.

Who wins Florida vs. West Virginia? And which side of the spread can you bank over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you should be all over on Tuesday, all from the model that's up over $5,200 on college basketball picks the past two years.