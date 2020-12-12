Florida star Keyontae Johnson collapsed Saturday morning in the first half of the Gators' game against No. 20 Florida State coming out of a timeout, and he was taken off the floor in a stretcher. The incident took place only moments after the junior forward finished an alley-oop with force that gave Florida an impressive 11-3 early advantage over its in-state rival.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused Johnson to collapse, but he was taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital and is in critical but stable condition, a Florida spokesman said.

The game continued as planned despite Florida players in clear distress over the status of their star teammate. The Seminoles went on to win 83-71.

Johnson was named SEC Preseason Player of the Year after opting to put the NBA on hold in a bid for a big junior season at Florida. He averaged 14.0 points and 7.1 boards per game last season and through three games this season ranks fourth among all SEC players in points per game at 19.7.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.