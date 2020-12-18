In his first appearance since collapsing on the court last Saturday during Florida's road game against Florida State, Gators star Keyontae Johnson on Friday shared a video update in which he thanked fans and medical staff who have supported him over the last week.

"I know y'all have been sending your prayers out, and me and my parents are very grateful for the prayers," he said. "To all doctors and medical staff at Tallahassee Memorial and UF Health, I just want to say thank you for all the support you've given me, especially the lady that was in the gym at Florida State." Johnson ended his video with the classic gator chomp.

It's the most encouraging update on Johnson all week after he was hospitalized following his collapse in the first half of last Saturday's game. He was in critical but stable condition earlier this week, upgraded to stable condition mid-week, and was up and alert enough to FaceTime with his teammates and to interact with family and medical staff in the hospital. On Thursday, with Johnson steadily making progress, Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin shared in a statement that Johnson was making "truly encouraging signs of progress."

Johnson remains hospitalized and continues to undergo tests and further evaluation at UF Health, but no press release update can trump his appearance in a video, even if it was just 25 seconds of "thank you" to those who have supported him.