Only one more half stands between Fordham and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Albany 46-35.

Fordham entered the matchup having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Albany step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Albany Great Danes @ Fordham Rams

Current Records: Albany 7-6, Fordham 7-5

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $20.00

The Albany Great Danes will take on the Fordham Rams in a holiday battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Rose Hill Gym. The Great Danes pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 6.5-point favorite Rams.

Having struggled with three defeats in a row, Albany finally turned things around against Sacred Heart on Wednesday. They walked away with a 74-66 victory over the Pioneers.

Albany smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Fordham had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 15.3 points) and they went ahead and made it four on Saturday. They skirted past the Bulldogs 86-84. Having forecasted a close win for the Rams, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Fordham can attribute much of their success to Jackie Johnson III, who scored 29 points plus four steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Joshua Rivera, who went 8 for 14 en route to 17 points plus five rebounds.

Albany now has a winning record of 7-6. As for Fordham, their victory bumped their record up to 7-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Albany hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77 points per game. However, it's not like Fordham struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.1. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Fordham is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Albany, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

