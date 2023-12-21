Halftime Report

Fordham fell flat on their face against St. John's last Saturday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Fordham is up 38-36 over CCSU.

If Fordham keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-6 in no time. On the other hand, CCSU will have to make due with a 4-8 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

CCSU Blue Devils @ Fordham Rams

Current Records: CCSU 4-7, Fordham 5-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Fordham is 4-0 against CCSU since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Fordham Rams will be home for the holidays to greet the CCSU Blue Devils at 12:00 p.m. ET at Rose Hill Gym. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Fordham found out the hard way on Saturday. They suffered a bruising 77-55 loss at the hands of the Red Storm. Fordham has not had much luck with St. John's recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Fordham's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Abdou Tsimbila, who scored 12 points along with seven rebounds, and Joshua Rivera who scored 15 points along with five rebounds. Tsimbila has been hot recently, having posted two or more blocks the last four times he's played.

Meanwhile, the Blue Devils came up short against the Huskies on Tuesday and fell 79-74.

The Rams now have a losing record at 5-6. As for the Blue Devils, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-7 record this season.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Fordham have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for CCSU, though, as they've been averaging only 33.3 rebounds per game. Given Fordham's sizeable advantage in that area, CCSU will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, Fordham is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.

Odds

Fordham is a big 10.5-point favorite against CCSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 136.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Fordham has won all of the games they've played against CCSU in the last 8 years.