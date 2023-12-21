Who's Playing

CCSU Blue Devils @ Fordham Rams

Current Records: CCSU 4-7, Fordham 5-6

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Fordham is 4-0 against CCSU since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Fordham Rams will be home for the holidays to greet the CCSU Blue Devils at 12:00 p.m. ET at Rose Hill Gym. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Fordham found out the hard way on Saturday. They suffered a grim 77-55 defeat to the Red Storm. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Fordham in their matchups with St. John's: they've now lost three in a row.

Fordham's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Abdou Tsimbila, who scored 12 points along with seven rebounds, and Joshua Rivera who scored 15 points along with five rebounds. Tsimbila is on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now posted two or more in the last four games he's played.

Meanwhile, the Blue Devils couldn't handle the Huskies on Tuesday and fell 79-74.

The Rams now have a losing record at 5-6. As for the Blue Devils, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-7 record this season.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Fordham have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for CCSU, though, as they've been averaging only 33.3 rebounds per game. Given Fordham's sizeable advantage in that area, CCSU will need to find a way to close that gap.

Fordham was able to grind out a solid win over CCSU in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, winning 90-77. Will Fordham repeat their success, or does CCSU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Fordham has won all of the games they've played against CCSU in the last 8 years.