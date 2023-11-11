Who's Playing

Cornell Big Red @ Fordham Rams

Current Records: Cornell 2-0, Fordham 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Cornell Big Red will head out on the road to face off against the Fordham Rams at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rose Hill Gym. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though Morrisville State scored an imposing 86 points on Wednesday, Cornell still came out on top. The Big Red were the clear victor by a 107-86 margin over the Mustangs. The win made it back-to-back wins for Cornell.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Fordham ultimately got the result they hoped for on Monday. They snuck past the Seahawks with a 68-64 win.

Fordham can attribute much of their success to Japhet Medor, who earned 17 points along with 6 assists, and Elijah Gray, who earned 16 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Big Red's win bumped their record up to 2-0. As for the Rams, their victory bumped their record up to 1-0.