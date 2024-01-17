Who's Playing

Davidson Wildcats @ Fordham Rams

Current Records: Davidson 10-6, Fordham 8-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Fordham is 1-9 against Davidson since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Rose Hill Gym. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, Fordham will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Even though Fordham has not done well against St. Bona. recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Rams came out on top against the Bonnies by a score of 80-74.

Fordham can attribute much of their success to Kyle Rose, who scored 19 points along with seven rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Rose has scored all season.

Meanwhile, Davidson fought the good fight in their overtime contest against George Wash. on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 83-79 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Colonials. Davidson just can't catch a break and has now endured three losses in a row.

Davidson's defeat came about despite a quality game from Grant Huffman, who scored 24 points along with seven rebounds and five assists. Those 24 points set a new season-high mark for him. Connor Kochera was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with five rebounds.

The victory got the Rams back to even at 8-8. As for the Wildcats, their loss dropped their record down to 10-6.

Fordham came out on top in a nail-biter against Davidson in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, sneaking past 73-71. Does Fordham have another victory up their sleeve, or will Davidson turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Fordham is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Davidson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Rams, as the game opened with the Rams as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

Series History

Davidson has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Fordham.