Who's Playing
Davidson Wildcats @ Fordham Rams
Current Records: Davidson 10-6, Fordham 8-8
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York
Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo
- Ticket Cost: $41.00
What to Know
Fordham is 1-9 against Davidson since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Rose Hill Gym. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, Fordham will stroll into this one as the favorite.
Even though Fordham has not done well against St. Bona. recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Rams came out on top against the Bonnies by a score of 80-74.
Fordham can attribute much of their success to Kyle Rose, who scored 19 points along with seven rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Rose has scored all season.
Meanwhile, Davidson fought the good fight in their overtime contest against George Wash. on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 83-79 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Colonials. Davidson just can't catch a break and has now endured three losses in a row.
Davidson's defeat came about despite a quality game from Grant Huffman, who scored 24 points along with seven rebounds and five assists. Those 24 points set a new season-high mark for him. Connor Kochera was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with five rebounds.
The victory got the Rams back to even at 8-8. As for the Wildcats, their loss dropped their record down to 10-6.
Fordham came out on top in a nail-biter against Davidson in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, sneaking past 73-71. Does Fordham have another victory up their sleeve, or will Davidson turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
Fordham is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Davidson, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Rams, as the game opened with the Rams as a 1-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 141.5 points.
Series History
Davidson has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Fordham.
- Feb 11, 2023 - Fordham 73 vs. Davidson 71
- Dec 28, 2022 - Davidson 57 vs. Fordham 43
- Mar 11, 2022 - Davidson 74 vs. Fordham 56
- Feb 26, 2022 - Davidson 66 vs. Fordham 45
- Jan 22, 2022 - Davidson 69 vs. Fordham 66
- Jan 20, 2021 - Davidson 73 vs. Fordham 58
- Feb 11, 2020 - Davidson 79 vs. Fordham 49
- Jan 19, 2020 - Davidson 74 vs. Fordham 62
- Mar 02, 2019 - Davidson 77 vs. Fordham 52
- Feb 12, 2019 - Davidson 79 vs. Fordham 69