Only one more half stands between Fordham and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. A victory is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Fordham is up 38-36 over Drexel.

If Fordham keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 4-2 in no time. On the other hand, Drexel will have to make due with a 3-3 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Drexel Dragons @ Fordham Rams

Current Records: Drexel 3-2, Fordham 3-2

When: Friday, November 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York TV: ESPN Plus

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $10.20

The Drexel Dragons are taking a road trip to face off against the Fordham Rams at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Rose Hill Gym. The Rams are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Dragons in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Last Tuesday, Drexel was able to grind out a solid victory over Fairfield, taking the game 67-61.

Drexel got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Yame Butler out in front who went 5 for 6 en route to 14 points. The dominant performance also gave Butler a new career-high in field goal percentage (83.3%). Shane Blakeney was another key player, almost dropping a double-double on 16 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Fordham). They steamrolled past Georgian Court 101-61 on Tuesday. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 56-32.

Fordham was working as a unit and finished the game with 27 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Georgian Court only posted seven.

Drexel now has a winning record of 3-2. As for Fordham, they now also have a winning record of 3-2.

Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's match: Drexel has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.6 threes per game. However, it's not like Fordham struggles in that department as they've been averaging 10.2. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Fordham is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Drexel, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Rams, as the game opened with the Rams as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

