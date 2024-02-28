Halftime Report

George Mason fell flat on their face against the Ramblers last Saturday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. George Mason has jumped out to a quick 19-18 lead against the Rams.

If George Mason keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 19-9 in no time. On the other hand, Fordham will have to make due with an 11-17 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

George Mason Patriots @ Fordham Rams

Current Records: George Mason 18-9, Fordham 11-16

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $35.00

What to Know

Fordham will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the George Mason Patriots will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Rose Hill Gym. Fordham might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Friday.

Fordham came into Friday's matchup having lost four straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They walked away with a 79-67 victory over the Dukes. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 17.4% better than the opposition, as Fordham's was.

Kyle Rose was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 23 points along with five rebounds and two steals. He didn't help Fordham's cause all that much against the Wildcats on Tuesday but the same can't be said for this game. Antrell Charlton was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with eight assists.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, George Mason's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They were the victim of a painful 80-59 loss at the hands of the Ramblers. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for George Mason in their matchups with the Ramblers: they've now lost three in a row.

George Mason's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Darius Maddox, who scored 17 points along with five rebounds, and Amari Kelly who scored 19 points along with five rebounds. Maddox didn't help George Mason's cause all that much against the Flyers on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this game.

The Rams' win ended a six-game drought at home and bumped them up to 11-16. As for the Patriots, their defeat dropped their record down to 18-9.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Fordham have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like George Mason struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Fordham came up short against the Patriots in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, falling 64-58. Will Fordham have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

George Mason is a slight 2-point favorite against Fordham, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Patriots as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

George Mason has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Fordham.