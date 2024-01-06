Who's Playing

La Salle Explorers @ Fordham Rams

Current Records: La Salle 9-5, Fordham 7-7

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York TV: USA Network

USA Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Fordham and La Salle are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rose Hill Gym. Fordham has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Fordham scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Wednesday. They rang in the new year with a 119-113 win over the Colonials. With that win, Fordham brought their scoring average up to 76.2 points per game.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Fordham to victory, but perhaps none more so than Antrell Charlton, who scored 22 points along with six rebounds and three steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Charlton has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Elijah Gray, who scored 22 points along with five rebounds.

La Salle has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. The match between the Explorers and the Patriots wasn't particularly close, with the Explorers falling 77-62. La Salle found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.8% worse than the opposition.

Despite their loss, La Salle saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jhamir Brickus, who scored 19 points along with three steals, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Khalil Brantley, who scored 17 points along with five rebounds.

The victory got the Rams back to even at 7-7. As for the Explorers, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-5 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Fordham hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.2 points per game. However, it's not like La Salle struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Fordham beat La Salle 69-61 in their previous matchup back in March of 2023. Will Fordham repeat their success, or does La Salle have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Fordham and La Salle both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.