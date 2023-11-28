Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Fordham looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Manhattan 47-36.

Fordham came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Manhattan Jaspers @ Fordham Rams

Current Records: Manhattan 3-2, Fordham 2-3

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Manhattan and Fordham are an even 3-3 against one another since November of 2015, but not for long. The Manhattan Jaspers will head out on the road to face off against the Fordham Rams at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Rose Hill Gym. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Manhattan and boy were they right. They took a serious blow against the Huskies on Friday, falling 90-60. Manhattan found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 18.4% worse than the opposition.

Meanwhile, the Rams came up short against the Golden Flashes on Monday and fell 79-72. Fordham has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The losing side was boosted by Japhet Medor, who scored 18 points along with 3 steals.

Their wins bumped the Jaspers to 3-2 and the Huskies to 6-0.

Not only did Fordham and Manhattan lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. As for their next game, Fordham is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12 points. Manhattan might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played Fordham.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Manhattan have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Fordham struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Fordham is a big 12-point favorite against Manhattan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 134.5 points.

Series History

Fordham and Manhattan both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.