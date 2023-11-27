Who's Playing

Manhattan Jaspers @ Fordham Rams

Current Records: Manhattan 3-2, Fordham 2-3

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

What to Know

Manhattan and Fordham are an even 3-3 against one another since November of 2015, but not for long. The Manhattan Jaspers will head out on the road to face off against the Fordham Rams at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Rose Hill Gym. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Manhattan and boy were they right. They took a serious blow against the Huskies on Friday, falling 90-60. Manhattan found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 18.4% worse than the opposition.

Meanwhile, the Rams came up short against the Golden Flashes on Monday and fell 79-72. Fordham has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The losing side was boosted by Japhet Medor, who scored 18 points along with 3 steals.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Manhattan have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Fordham struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Manhattan was able to grind out a solid win over Fordham when the teams last played back in November of 2021, winning 66-60. The rematch might be a little tougher for Manhattan since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Fordham and Manhattan both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.