Current Records: N.J. Tech 1-6, Fordham 4-4

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $17.00

The Fordham Rams will stay at home for another game and welcome the N.J. Tech Highlanders at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 6th at Rose Hill Gym. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Sunday, the Rams couldn't handle the Green Wave and fell 89-81.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Antrell Charlton, who scored 18 points along with 6 rebounds and 3 steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Abdou Tsimbila, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 14 rebounds.

Even though they lost, Fordham were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Tulane only pulled down five.

Meanwhile, N.J. Tech's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of the Knights by a score of 71-68.

In addition to losing their last games, both teams failed to cover the spread. Looking forward to Wednesday, Fordham is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 16.5 points. This contest will be N.J. Tech's eighth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-5 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Fordham have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like N.J. Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 33 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Fordham is a big 16.5-point favorite against N.J. Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 16-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

N.J. Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.