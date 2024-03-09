Halftime Report
Fortunes may be turning around for Rhode Island after losing seven in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Fordham 36-24.
Rhode Island came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.
Who's Playing
Rhode Island Rams @ Fordham Rams
Current Records: Rhode Island 11-19, Fordham 12-18
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
What to Know
Fordham has been on the road for two straight, but on Saturday they'll finally head home. They and the Rhode Island Rams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at Rose Hill Gym. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
Last Wednesday, it was a hard-fought match, but the Rams had to settle for a 66-64 loss against the Minutemen.
Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Abdou Tsimbila, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and ten rebounds. Another player making a difference was Kyle Rose, who scored 15 points along with five assists and three steals.
Meanwhile, Rhode Island's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their seventh straight defeat. They took a 69-51 bruising from the Patriots. After a 92-84 finish the last time they played, Rhode Island and George Mason decided to play a little more cautiously this time around.
The Rams dropped their record down to 12-18 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road. As for the Rams, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost eight of their last nine matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-19 record this season.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Fordham have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Rhode Island struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Going forward, Fordham is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they are 11-18, while Rhode Island is 10-17-1.
Odds
Fordham is a solid 7-point favorite against Rhode Island, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 7.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 147 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Fordham has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Rhode Island.
- Jan 24, 2024 - Fordham 71 vs. Rhode Island 68
- Feb 25, 2023 - Fordham 74 vs. Rhode Island 71
- Jan 04, 2023 - Rhode Island 82 vs. Fordham 79
- Feb 02, 2022 - Fordham 61 vs. Rhode Island 55
- Jan 24, 2021 - Rhode Island 52 vs. Fordham 42
- Feb 26, 2020 - Rhode Island 76 vs. Fordham 75
- Feb 16, 2019 - Fordham 66 vs. Rhode Island 63
- Jan 24, 2018 - Rhode Island 78 vs. Fordham 58
- Feb 15, 2017 - Fordham 53 vs. Rhode Island 43
- Mar 05, 2016 - Fordham 64 vs. Rhode Island 61