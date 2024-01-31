Who's Playing

Richmond Spiders @ Fordham Rams

Current Records: Richmond 15-5, Fordham 9-11

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Richmond has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Richmond Spiders and the Fordham Rams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Rose Hill Gym. Fordham took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Richmond, who comes in off a win.

Even though Richmond has not done well against Dayton recently (they were 1-8 in their previous nine matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Spiders walked away with a 69-64 victory over the Flyers.

Richmond got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Isaiah Bigelow out in front who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 15 rebounds. Those 15 rebounds set a new season-high mark for him. Dji Bailey was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Rams came up short against the Dukes on Saturday and fell 68-59.

Elijah Gray put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 19 points along with eight rebounds.

Even though they lost, Fordham were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Duquesne only pulled down five offensive rebounds.

The Spiders' victory was their 11th straight at home, which pushed their record up to 15-5. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 77.2 points per game. As for the Rams, their loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 9-11.

Richmond was able to grind out a solid victory over Fordham in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 68-58. The rematch might be a little tougher for Richmond since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Richmond has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Fordham.