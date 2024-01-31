Who's Playing
Richmond Spiders @ Fordham Rams
Current Records: Richmond 15-5, Fordham 9-11
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York
What to Know
Richmond has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Richmond Spiders and the Fordham Rams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Rose Hill Gym. Fordham took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Richmond, who comes in off a win.
Even though Richmond has not done well against Dayton recently (they were 1-8 in their previous nine matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Spiders walked away with a 69-64 victory over the Flyers.
Richmond got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Isaiah Bigelow out in front who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 15 rebounds. Those 15 rebounds set a new season-high mark for him. Dji Bailey was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with six rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Rams came up short against the Dukes on Saturday and fell 68-59.
Elijah Gray put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 19 points along with eight rebounds.
Even though they lost, Fordham were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Duquesne only pulled down five offensive rebounds.
The Spiders' victory was their 11th straight at home, which pushed their record up to 15-5. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 77.2 points per game. As for the Rams, their loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 9-11.
Richmond was able to grind out a solid victory over Fordham in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 68-58. The rematch might be a little tougher for Richmond since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Richmond has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Fordham.
- Feb 05, 2023 - Richmond 68 vs. Fordham 58
- Jan 18, 2022 - Richmond 83 vs. Fordham 70
- Feb 08, 2020 - Richmond 59 vs. Fordham 53
- Mar 13, 2019 - Richmond 52 vs. Fordham 50
- Feb 20, 2019 - Richmond 72 vs. Fordham 69
- Jan 03, 2018 - Fordham 69 vs. Richmond 65
- Feb 25, 2017 - Richmond 70 vs. Fordham 48
- Jan 04, 2017 - Richmond 80 vs. Fordham 72
- Mar 10, 2016 - Richmond 70 vs. Fordham 55
- Feb 13, 2016 - Richmond 71 vs. Fordham 67