Who's Playing

Richmond Spiders @ Fordham Rams

Current Records: Richmond 15-5, Fordham 9-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Richmond has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Fordham Rams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Rose Hill Gym. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Richmond will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Even though Richmond has not done well against the Flyers recently (they were 1-8 in their previous nine matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Spiders came out on top against the Flyers by a score of 69-64.

Richmond got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Isaiah Bigelow out in front who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 15 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Dji Bailey, who scored 12 points along with six rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, the Rams came up short against the Dukes on Saturday and fell 68-59.

Elijah Gray put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 19 points along with eight rebounds and two blocks. He didn't help Fordham's cause all that much against the Rams on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this match.

Even though they lost, Fordham smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Duquesne only pulled down five offensive rebounds.

The Spiders' win was their 11th straight at home, which pushed their record up to 15-5. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 77.2 points per game. As for the Rams, their defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 9-11.

Richmond beat the Rams 68-58 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Richmond since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Richmond is a slight 2-point favorite against Fordham, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spiders as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 137.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Richmond has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Fordham.