Halftime Report

St. Bona. is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Fordham 44-27.

St. Bona. came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

St. Bona. Bonnies @ Fordham Rams

Current Records: St. Bona. 14-9, Fordham 10-13

How To Watch

What to Know

Fordham is on a five-game streak of home losses, the Bonnies a four-game streak of away losses, but someone's luck is about to change. The pair will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Rose Hill Gym. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Tuesday, things could have been worse for the Rams, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 75-60 loss to the Rams. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Fordham in their matchups with the Rams: they've now lost seven in a row.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Kyle Rose, who scored five points along with six rebounds and six steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Japhet Medor, who scored 17 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored St. Bona. last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 75-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Dukes.

Despite the loss, St. Bona. had strong showings from Charles Pride, who scored 22 points along with eight rebounds, and Mika Adams-Woods, who scored 21 points. Pride is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for four games straight.

The Rams have not been sharp recently as the team's lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-13 record this season. As for the Bonnies, their defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 14-9.

Fordham is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing at home.

Fordham was able to grind out a solid win over the Bonnies in their previous matchup back in January, winning 80-74. Will Fordham repeat their success, or do the Bonnies have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

St. Bona. is a 3.5-point favorite against Fordham, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bonnies as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142 points.

Series History

St. Bona. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Fordham.