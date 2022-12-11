Who's Playing

Central Connecticut State @ Fordham

Current Records: Central Connecticut State 1-9; Fordham 10-1

What to Know

The Fordham Rams' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at 1 p.m. ET Dec. 11 at Rose Hill Gym. Fordham is out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

The Rams strolled past the Binghamton Bearcats with points to spare this past Friday, taking the contest 77-62. Fordham relied on the efforts of forward Khalid Moore, who had 17 points in addition to eight boards, and guard Darius Quisenberry, who had 15 points and five assists. Moore had some trouble finding his footing against the Wagner Seahawks last week, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Central Connecticut State was able to grind out a solid win over the Dartmouth Big Green this past Friday, winning 59-50.

Fordham is the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped Fordham to 10-1 and the Blue Devils to 1-9. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Rams and Central Connecticut State clash.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.50

Odds

The Rams are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Blue Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Fordham have won all of the games they've played against Central Connecticut State in the last eight years.