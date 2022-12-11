Who's Playing

Central Connecticut State @ Fordham

Current Records: Central Connecticut State 1-9; Fordham 10-1

What to Know

The Fordham Rams have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at 1 p.m. ET Dec. 11 at Rose Hill Gym. The Rams are out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

Fordham didn't have too much trouble with the Binghamton Bearcats at home on Friday as they won 77-62. Forward Khalid Moore and guard Darius Quisenberry were among the main playmakers for Fordham as the former had 17 points along with eight boards and the latter had 15 points and five assists. Moore hadn't helped his team much against the Wagner Seahawks on Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Central Connecticut State netted a 59-50 win over the Dartmouth Big Green on Friday.

Their wins bumped Fordham to 10-1 and Central Connecticut State to 1-9. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

Series History

Fordham have won all of the games they've played against Central Connecticut State in the last eight years.