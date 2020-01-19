Fordham vs. Davidson: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
How to watch Fordham vs. Davidson basketball game
Who's Playing
Davidson @ Fordham
Current Records: Davidson 7-9; Fordham 6-10
What to Know
The Davidson Wildcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Fordham Rams at noon ET on Sunday at Rose Hill Gym. The Wildcats don't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy an 8.5-point advantage in the spread.
Davidson entered their matchup against the Richmond Spiders last week without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Davidson was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 70-64 to Richmond. The over/under? 134. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.
Meanwhile, Fordham needed just a quick three to secure the win last Wednesday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 58-56 to the Duquesne Dukes. The top scorers for Fordham were G Ty Perry (17 points) and G Jalen Cobb (16 points).
The Wildcats are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past five games, so buyers beware.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $59.00
Odds
The Wildcats are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 123
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Davidson have won five out of their last seven games against Fordham.
- Mar 02, 2019 - Davidson 77 vs. Fordham 52
- Feb 12, 2019 - Davidson 79 vs. Fordham 69
- Feb 21, 2018 - Davidson 76 vs. Fordham 52
- Jan 14, 2018 - Davidson 75 vs. Fordham 45
- Jan 28, 2017 - Davidson 84 vs. Fordham 66
- Jan 11, 2017 - Fordham 60 vs. Davidson 54
- Feb 27, 2016 - Fordham 91 vs. Davidson 82
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Pritchard leads No. 8 Oregon over UW
The Ducks' star point guard hit one of the biggest shots of the season to beat Washington
-
Calipari tossed in UK's win at Arkansas
Calipari got two quick Ts and was quickly booted from the game in the second half
-
College basketball winners and losers
A recap of what went down on Saturday in college basketball -- both good and bad
-
UF hands Auburn second straight loss
The quality of Auburn's opponents has improved since SEC play began, but the Tigers' play has...
-
Duke vs. Louisville odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Duke vs. Louisville game 10,000 times.
-
Oregon vs. Washington: Preview, picks
Your viewing guide for the Ducks vs. the Huskies in a key Pac-12 clash
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home