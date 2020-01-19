Fordham vs. Davidson: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who's Playing

Davidson @ Fordham

Current Records: Davidson 7-9; Fordham 6-10

What to Know

The Davidson Wildcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Fordham Rams at noon ET on Sunday at Rose Hill Gym. The Wildcats don't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy an 8.5-point advantage in the spread.

Davidson entered their matchup against the Richmond Spiders last week without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Davidson was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 70-64 to Richmond. The over/under? 134. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.

Meanwhile, Fordham needed just a quick three to secure the win last Wednesday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 58-56 to the Duquesne Dukes. The top scorers for Fordham were G Ty Perry (17 points) and G Jalen Cobb (16 points).

The Wildcats are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past five games, so buyers beware.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $59.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 123

Series History

Davidson have won five out of their last seven games against Fordham.