The Davidson Wildcats will try to keep pace with the leaders in an airtight Atlantic 10 race when they host the Fordham Rams in a Wednesday matinee at John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, N.C. The Wildcats (8-5, 4-2) sit in a tie for fifth in the conference standings but are just a half-game behind the co-leaders, St. Bonaventure and UMass, which are both 4-1 in the A-10. Davidson has won two back-to-back games and is coming off a 77-53 victory over La Salle. Meanwhile, the Rams (1-5, 1-5) sit in 12th place in the 14-team A-10. They have dropped three straight and enter Wednesday's game off a 65-46 loss to UMass.

Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are favored by 17.5-points in the latest Davidson vs. Fordham odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 122.

Davidson vs. Fordham spread: Wildcats -17.5

Davidson vs. Fordham over-under: 122 points

Davidson vs. Fordham money line: Davidson -2400, Fordham +1100

DAV: Kellan Grady leads the team in scoring (16.5 points per game)

FOR: Joel Soriano leads the Atlantic 10 in offensive rebounding (4.5 per game)

Why Davidson can cover



Davidson has a high-scoring backcourt in Kellan Grady, Hyunjung Lee and Carter Collins. Grady (16.5), Lee (14.6) and Collins (14.1) are combining to average 45.2 points per game and each ranks in the top 20 in scoring in the conference. The trio accounts for 62.0 percent of the team's points and 73.0 percent of the team's 3-pointers this season.

In addition, the Wildcats have dominated the series against Fordham over the years. In fact, Davidson has won seven consecutive games against the Rams and hasn't lost to Fordham since Jan. 11, 2017. The average margin of victory during the winning streak is 21.3 points.

Why Fordham can cover

Guard Chris Austin is on an absolute roll. Over the last four games, the 6-foot-4 sophomore from Pasadena, Calif., is averaging 14.3 points per game, including scoring a career-high 20 points in a 55-54 upset of Dayton on Jan. 5. Austin is tied for the team lead in scoring at 11.0 points per game.

Fordham also has a defense that can give Davidson trouble. The Rams allow 97.7 points per 100 possessions, which ranks 100th in the country. Meanwhile, the Wildcats give up 99.7 points per 100 possessions which is 133rd.

