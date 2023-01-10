Who's Playing

Dayton @ Fordham

Current Records: Dayton 11-5; Fordham 13-3

What to Know

The Fordham Rams and the Dayton Flyers are set to square off in an Atlantic 10 matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 10 at Rose Hill Gym. Fordham is out to stop a seven-game streak of losses at home.

The Rams didn't have too much trouble with the Saint Joseph's Hawks at home this past Saturday as they won 66-54. Guard Darius Quisenberry (15 points) was the top scorer for Fordham.

Meanwhile, if there were any doubts why Dayton was a heavy favorite Wednesday, the team quickly laid those doubts to rest. They blew past Saint Joseph's 76-56 last week. Dayton got double-digit scores from four players: forward DaRon Holmes II (20), guard R.J. Blakney (19), forward Toumani Camara (14), and forward Mustapha Amzil (11). R.J. Blakney's performance made up for a slower game against the Davidson Wildcats two weeks ago.

The wins brought the Rams up to 13-3 and the Flyers to 11-5. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Fordham ranks eighth in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 5.8 on average. Dayton is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the contest with 5.1 blocked shots per game on average, good for 24th best in college basketball. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Dayton have won six out of their last seven games against Fordham.