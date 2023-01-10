Who's Playing
Dayton @ Fordham
Current Records: Dayton 11-5; Fordham 13-3
What to Know
The Fordham Rams and the Dayton Flyers are set to square off in an Atlantic 10 matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 10 at Rose Hill Gym. Fordham is out to stop a seven-game streak of losses at home.
The Rams didn't have too much trouble with the Saint Joseph's Hawks at home this past Saturday as they won 66-54. Guard Darius Quisenberry (15 points) was the top scorer for Fordham.
Meanwhile, if there were any doubts why Dayton was a heavy favorite Wednesday, the team quickly laid those doubts to rest. They blew past Saint Joseph's 76-56 last week. Dayton got double-digit scores from four players: forward DaRon Holmes II (20), guard R.J. Blakney (19), forward Toumani Camara (14), and forward Mustapha Amzil (11). R.J. Blakney's performance made up for a slower game against the Davidson Wildcats two weeks ago.
The wins brought the Rams up to 13-3 and the Flyers to 11-5. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Fordham ranks eighth in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 5.8 on average. Dayton is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the contest with 5.1 blocked shots per game on average, good for 24th best in college basketball. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York
Series History
Dayton have won six out of their last seven games against Fordham.
- Jan 25, 2022 - Dayton 68 vs. Fordham 61
- Jan 05, 2021 - Fordham 55 vs. Dayton 54
- Feb 01, 2020 - Dayton 70 vs. Fordham 56
- Jan 26, 2019 - Dayton 75 vs. Fordham 52
- Feb 17, 2018 - Dayton 80 vs. Fordham 70
- Jan 31, 2017 - Dayton 75 vs. Fordham 66
- Jan 24, 2016 - Dayton 64 vs. Fordham 50