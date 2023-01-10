Who's Playing

Dayton @ Fordham

Current Records: Dayton 11-5; Fordham 13-3

What to Know

The Dayton Flyers and the Fordham Rams are set to square off in an Atlantic 10 matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 10 at Rose Hill Gym. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Flyers took their game against the Saint Joseph's Hawks last Wednesday by a conclusive 76-56 score. Dayton got double-digit scores from four players: forward DaRon Holmes II (20), guard R.J. Blakney (19), forward Toumani Camara (14), and forward Mustapha Amzil (11). Blakney had some trouble finding his footing against the Davidson Wildcats last week, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Fordham strolled past Saint Joseph's with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the matchup 66-54. Guard Darius Quisenberry (15 points) was the top scorer for Fordham.

Dayton is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.

The Flyers are now 11-5 while the Rams sit at 13-3. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Dayton ranks 24th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 5.1 on average. But Fordham is even better: they come into the matchup boasting the eighth most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 5.8. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Flyers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Flyers as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Dayton have won six out of their last seven games against Fordham.