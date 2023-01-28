Who's Playing

George Washington @ Fordham

Current Records: George Washington 11-9; Fordham 16-4

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Fordham Rams are heading back home. Fordham and the George Washington Colonials will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Rose Hill Gym. The teams split their matchups last year, with George Washington winning the first 64-55 at home and the Rams taking the second 70-66.

The St. Bonaventure Bonnies typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Fordham proved too difficult a challenge. Fordham took down St. Bonaventure 79-68. Fordham's forward Khalid Moore was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 19 points.

Meanwhile, the Colonials escaped with a win on Wednesday against the Saint Joseph's Hawks by the margin of a single free throw, 92-91. It was another big night for George Washington's guard Brendan Adams, who shot 7-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points.

The Rams are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped Fordham to 16-4 and George Washington to 11-9. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Fordham and George Washington clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1,111.11

Odds

The Rams are a 3.5-point favorite against the Colonials, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

George Washington have won eight out of their last 13 games against Fordham.